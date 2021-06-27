Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 June 27, 2021

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 10

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 0

(END)

