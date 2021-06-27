Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 June 27, 2021
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 10
Suwon 29/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 0
