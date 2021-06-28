Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential aide's resignation highlights lapse in presidential office's recruitment system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential super week kicks off with Gyeonggi Gov. Lee, ex-prosecutor general set to declare bids (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to extend cap on personal meetings to 8 people in areas outside of greater Seoul (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential aide quits over property speculation allegations, is there a verification process? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Presidential race 'super week' to begin this week as key candidates declare bids (Segye Times)

-- Presidential anti-corruption aide quits over property speculation allegations (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee to declare presidential bid this week, presidential race to kick off (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Key candidates to announce presidential bids this week (Hankyoreh)

-- Personal meetings of up to 6 people to be allowed in greater Seoul, Jeju starting July 1 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Eight major hotels in Seoul up for sale as COVID-19 prolongs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's M&A market deals hit record high in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)

