(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 28)

A survey conducted by the Korea Economic Research Institute last month shows that 32.3 percent of self-employed people say they are in a situation where they are forced to consider closing their business due to economic difficulties. A survey by Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises, the results of which were released on June 1, found that 43.8 percent of micro-enterprises are currently considering closure. These are ascribable to the overlap of the coronavirus impact on the sudden rise of the minimum wage.