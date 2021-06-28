Go to Contents
Gist of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan

16:00 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half of this year. The measures are aimed at underpinning an economic recovery and preparing for long-term growth in the post-pandemic era.

Underpinning faster, stronger economic recovery

- to minimize economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic

- to back up recovery of domestic demand

- to revitalize corporate investment

- to make efforts to achieve the export goal of US$600 billion

- to rejuvenate regional economy and spur innovation

- to thoroughly carry out risk management

Supporting quick improvement of people's livelihoods

- to create jobs, stabilize job market

- to support smaller merchants, small and medium enterprises

- to stabilize consumer inflation

Promoting inclusive growth

- to narrow pandemic-driven economic inequality

- to strengthen social and job safety nets

- to enhance value of co-existence, solidarity, fairness,

Securing new growth engines

- to accelerate implementation of New Deal initiatives

- to focus on nurturing next-generation industries

- to promote innovation of key manufacturing sector, promising service industry

- to support venture firms

- to foster key professionals, boost productivity

Preparing for structural change

- to prepare for transition into eco-friendly, low carbon economy

- to support corporate efforts for innovation

- to tackle demographic risks, low birthrates

- to seek structural innovation in labor, state finance, public sectors
