Gist of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half of this year. The measures are aimed at underpinning an economic recovery and preparing for long-term growth in the post-pandemic era.
Underpinning faster, stronger economic recovery
- to minimize economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic
- to back up recovery of domestic demand
- to revitalize corporate investment
- to make efforts to achieve the export goal of US$600 billion
- to rejuvenate regional economy and spur innovation
- to thoroughly carry out risk management
Supporting quick improvement of people's livelihoods
- to create jobs, stabilize job market
- to support smaller merchants, small and medium enterprises
- to stabilize consumer inflation
Promoting inclusive growth
- to narrow pandemic-driven economic inequality
- to strengthen social and job safety nets
- to enhance value of co-existence, solidarity, fairness,
Securing new growth engines
- to accelerate implementation of New Deal initiatives
- to focus on nurturing next-generation industries
- to promote innovation of key manufacturing sector, promising service industry
- to support venture firms
- to foster key professionals, boost productivity
Preparing for structural change
- to prepare for transition into eco-friendly, low carbon economy
- to support corporate efforts for innovation
- to tackle demographic risks, low birthrates
- to seek structural innovation in labor, state finance, public sectors
