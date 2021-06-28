Monday's weather forecast
09:02 June 28, 2021
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 27/21 Rain 20
Suwon 28/21 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 30/21 Rain 20
Chuncheon 28/19 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 24/19 Rain 30
Jeonju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 30/21 Heavy Rain 80
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 27/21 Sunny 10
