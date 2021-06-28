KBO-leading Wiz counting on hustle, defense from new outfielder Hoying

But Almonte didn't exactly turn out to be the player that the Wiz, at the time of his signing last December, said would bring work ethic and enthusiasm to the diamond. His failure to run the bases hard or make routine plays in the outfield left Lee and the rest of the Wiz scratching their heads. There might have been some extenuating circumstances, since Almonte had been dealing with lingering effects of hamstring injury he sustained in Japan. But the Wiz's trainers had long deemed him healthy enough to play, and Lee once wondered aloud if Almonte just didn't have it in him to give his 100 percent.