Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning amid valuation pressure
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning amid increased valuation pressure after the key stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.12 points, or 0.28 percent, to trade at 3,293.72 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI finished the previous session at a record high of 3,302.84 points, fueled by a massive infrastructure package in the United States.
Auto and tech slump led the KOSPI's retreat.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.56
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.22 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.35 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.23 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)