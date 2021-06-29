BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Superband BTS again retained the top spot on Billboard's main singles chart for the fifth straight week with its upbeat summer number "Butter."
""Butter" holds at No. 1 with 12.4 million U.S. streams and 128,400 downloads sold (up 15%) in the week ending June 24. It also attracted 27.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 27," Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) on its Twitter account.
"Of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the #Hot100, "Butter" is just the 11th to spend its first five weeks at No. 1," it added.
The feat is the latest in BTS' record-breaking spree.
Last week, "Butter" became the 13th single among 54 songs that debuted at No. 1 in Billboard's chart history to spend at least the first four weeks at the top spot, according to Billboard. It was the first such record by a group since 1998, when American rock band Aerosmith set the record with "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."
On a regional level, BTS became the first Asian artist to hit No. 1 for four straight weeks. Previously, Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto held the title with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.
BTS has been refreshing its list of accolades after becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with "Dynamite" in 2020. The group's first English language single also earned its first Grammy nomination.
Later in the year, "Life Goes On," the main track for its album "BE," became the first song predominantly sung in Korean to debut at the top spot on the main singles chart.
When including the group's overall No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, "Butter" is the fourth song to sit atop the main singles chart.
In addition to "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," the group also featured in a remix version of "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" by Jawsh 687 and Jason Derulo, which ranked No. 1 in October last year.
"Butter," released on May 21, is a vibrant dance-pop track that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Upon its release, it topped iTunes top songs charts in more than 100 regions, as well as music charts in South Korea and Japan, a day after its release.
On YouTube and Spotify, the world's biggest platforms, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release, marking the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history.
The English-language single also racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views.
Adding to the song's popularity, BTS has released three remix versions -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler" -- of "Butter," which apparently come from the song's lyrics: "Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!"
The group is set to release a physical album for the Billboard-topping hit on July 9, the day that Army -- the name of its powerful fandom -- was coined eight years ago, according to Big Hit Music. The upcoming release will include the Billboard-topping hit, as well as a new track.
