Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #breakthrough infection

'Breakthrough' infections in S. Korea hit 44

15:36 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 44 cases of the so-called vaccine "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, health authorities said Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation campaign.

As of last Thursday, a total of 44 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus even after being fully vaccinated, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

A "breakthrough case" refers to when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks after being administered with the full-dose regimen.

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, 302 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

Among the 44 cases, 26 patients had received the Pfizer vaccine, while 18 were administered with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The KDCA said it also detected a breakthrough case from a patient who had received the Janssen vaccine.

Kim Sung-kyu, the leader of K-pop boy band INFINITE, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 25 after he received the single-dose Janssen vaccine on June 10.

Health authorities said the case will be included in later data as the patient was diagnosed after June 24.

As of Monday, around 15 million people, or 30 percent of the country's 51.3 million population, received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, while 4.6 million, or 9 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK