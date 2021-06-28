Yonhap News Summary
(News Focus) Full-fledged recovery in domestic demand not in offing
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday unveiled a set of measures to boost domestic demand in the second half with massive fiscal spending, but experts said a meaningful recovery in private spending is not feasible amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The finance ministry announced its second-half economic policy plan, with the goal of the country pulling off a "complete" economic recovery. To this end, the government will focus on propping up domestic demand and reducing deepening income gaps, known as a K-shaped recovery.
S. Korea ups 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday sharply raised its 2021 growth outlook for the country's economy amid robust exports and reviving consumption.
The government forecast Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 4.2 percent this year, up from its December estimate of 3.2 percent. The Korean economy is projected to grow 3 percent next year.
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 500s ahead of implementation of eased distancing rules
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to the 500s on Monday for the first time in six days on fewer tests over the weekend.
But health authorities have been keeping tabs on the trend of new virus infections amid concerns over a steady rise in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant and others ahead of the implementation of eased social distancing measures later this week.
Krafton invests US$9 mln in Indian streaming platform
SEOUL -- Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested US$9 million in India-based streaming platform Loco.
The funding includes other investors, such as Lumikai, India's first gaming and interactive media fund, as well as Hashed, Hiro Capital, North Base Media, Axilor Ventures and 3one4 Capital, it said.
Kakao Bank seeks to raise as much as 2 tln won via IPO
SEOUL -- Kakao Bank, South Korea's largest internet-only bank, said Monday that it plans to raise 2 trillion won (US$1.76 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO).
The company plans to sell 65.45 million shares and has set its IPO price range between 33,000 won to 39,000 won per share, according to a regulatory filing.
'Breakthrough' infections in S. Korea hit 44
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 44 cases of the so-called vaccine "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, health authorities said Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation campaign.
As of last Thursday, a total of 44 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus even after being fully vaccinated, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Moon says S. Korea's economy expected to grow over 4 pct this year
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea is expected to achieve economic growth of over 4 percent this year, far above the previous target of 3.2 percent.
He cited a record level of exports, speaking at the outset of an expanded meeting with economy-related ministers on the direction of economic policy during the remainder of 2021.
(LEAD) Late Air Force sexual abuse victim's family demands parliamentary probe
SEOUL -- The bereaved family of a late Air Force noncommissioned officer on Monday demanded a parliamentary probe into the sexual abuse case that their loved one suffered before taking her own life, saying they can no longer trust the military's investigation.
Military investigators have been looking into the death of the master sergeant, surnamed Lee, who was found dead in May, three months after being sexually abused by a colleague of the same rank amid suspicions that the military's mishandling of the abuse led to her suicide.
LH employees suspected of founding company to speculate in property: task force
SEOUL -- A government task force said Monday it is looking into allegations employees of the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), founded a company to handle speculative property transactions.
Nam Gu-jun, the task force chief, told reporters that "several dozen" people, including LH employees, their relatives and acquaintances, are suspected of taking part in the scheme.
