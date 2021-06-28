Go to Contents
Recommended #Air Force chief

S. Korea names new Air Force commander after death of sexually abused soldier

17:15 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Lt. Gen. Park In-ho, chief of strategic planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was tapped as the new Air Force chief of staff, the defense ministry said Monday.

Park will succeed Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who stepped down earlier this month, holding himself responsible for the death by suicide of a female noncommissioned officer who suffered sexual harassment.

The military has come under fire for failing to protect the victim and allegedly trying to cover up the case. An extensive probe is under way into the case by military prosecutors.

This photo provided by the defense ministry shows Lt. Gen. Park In-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

