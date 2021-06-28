(LEAD) S. Korea names new Air Force commander after death of sexually abused soldier
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Lt. Gen. Park In-ho, chief of strategic planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was tapped as the new Air Force chief of staff, the defense ministry said Monday.
Park, 55, will succeed Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who stepped down earlier this month, holding himself responsible for the death by suicide of a female noncommissioned officer who suffered sexual harassment.
The military has come under fire for failing to protect the victim and allegedly trying to cover up the case. An extensive probe is under way into the case by military prosecutors.
President Moon Jae-in is expected to officially appoint him following Cabinet deliberations on Tuesday. Park is expected to be promoted to a four-star general.
After graduating from the Air Force Academy, Park was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987 and has served in various major posts in the Air Force, the defense ministry and the JCS.
"As an expert in the fields of joint military operations and defense policy, he is equipped with commanding capabilities and professionalism needed to ensure a firm readiness posture under the current security circumstances on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a release.
He also has "the leadership and abilities to lead the defense reform and to overhaul the military culture," it added.
