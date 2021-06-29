Go to Contents
06:59 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor to pursue presidential bid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Political asylum, emigration part of 'Hong Kong Exodus' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says Choe Jae-hyeong's resignation as chief state auditor sets 'undesirable precedent' (Donga llbo)
-- Chief state auditor quits to pursue presidential bid (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to pump in money again, despite debt, warning from BOK (Segye Times)
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, contemplates role for country (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't ups 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct, to pour money into economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choe Jae-hyeong resigns as chief state auditor, throws political neutrality out the window (Hankyoreh)
-- Top state auditor to chase presidential bid, damaging spirit of Constitution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LH employees accused of founding real estate firm to speculate in property (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Constant changes to rules on loans leave people confused (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't sets growth target for 2021 at 4.2% (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Online vaccine hunt favors the time-rich and tech-savvy (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to launch climate fund, tackle population crisis (Korea Times)
(END)

