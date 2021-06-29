4 S. Koreans qualify for women's golf at Tokyo Olympics

Park, an LPGA Hall of Famer who counts seven majors among her 21 LPGA victories, wouldn't have qualified for Tokyo if the event hadn't been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was 11th in the world rankings at the end of June 2020, the fifth-best South Korean behind Ko (No. 1), Park Sung-hyun (No. 3), Kim Sei-young (No. 6) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 9).