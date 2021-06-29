Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 June 29, 2021
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/21 Sunny 10
Suwon 29/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/20 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/20 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
