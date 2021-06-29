Go to Contents
Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops high-capacity 1050-size MLCC

09:30 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., a major electronics components maker in South Korea, on Tuesday said it has developed a high-capacity multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) to be applicable to 5G devices.

The company said its new 1050-size (length 1mm and width 0.5mm) MLCC boasts the industry's largest power capacity of 27 microfarads. The existing 1050-size MLCC only has a capacity of 22 microfarads, according to Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

MLCC is a core component within electric devices that controls the stable flow of current within electric product circuits. Along with the 0603-size MLCC, the 1050-size MLCC is the most commonly used MLCC for smartphones.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said it plans to supply its new 1050-size MLCC to global smartphone makers starting next month.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics applied 50-nanometer powder to stack more paraelectric layers and used nanoparticulate powder processing technology to increase the MLCC's capacity.

The latest MLCC is also equipped with an advanced noise-reducing solution for semiconductors, according to the company.

This photo provided by Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on June 29, 2021, shows the company's new 1050-size MLCC with 27-microfarad capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

