(News Focus) S. Korean LPGA stars off-kilter with Tokyo Olympics nearing

Representing South Korea will be: Ko Jin-young (No. 2), Park In-bee (No. 3), Kim Sei-young (No. 4) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 6). Park, an LPGA Hall of Famer, is the defending Olympic champion, and Kim Sei-young is also going to her second straight Olympics after tying for 25th at the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago. All four players have won at least one LPGA major and competing in the Olympic pressure cooker shouldn't be an issue for the quartet.