2 service members test positive for COVID-19

10:17 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Two service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

One soldier, based in the border county of Cheorwon, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while away from his base during a vacation before discharge, while the other service member in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was found to be infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,021.

Nationwide, South Korea added 595 more virus cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 156,167.

A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift virus test center at Seoul Station on June 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

