KBO club manager to be quarantined after children test positive for COVID-19

14:33 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Larry Sutton, manager of the South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants, will be quarantined for the next week after his two children tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the Giants, Sutton's wife and their two children arrived in South Korea on June 14 and tested negative upon landing here. But on the second test conducted Sunday, just before the end of their 14-day quarantine, the two children tested positive for COVID-19.

In this file photo from June 22, 2021, Larry Sutton (C), manager of the Lotte Giants, and Hyun Choi Conger, the club's battery coach, watch their team in action against the NC Dinos in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Giants said Sutton himself has tested negative, but he will still be required to be in quarantine.

Sutton will return to his Korea Baseball Organization club on July 8. Battery coach Hyun Choi Conger will be the interim manager, starting with Tuesday's game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

