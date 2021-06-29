S. Korea calls for BIE members to support Busan for 2030 World Expo
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called Tuesday for the global community to support its bid to host the 2030 World Expo, saying the rich cultural assets of Busan make the port city a competitive candidate.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee delivered a presentation before the members of the Bureau of International des Expositions (BIE) through a virtual meeting, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the presentation, Yoo unveiled three themes of the envisioned Busan 2030 World Expo, namely "Sustainable Living with Nature," "Technology for Humanity," and "Platform for Caring and Sharing."
Asia's No. 4 economy currently plans to host the event from May to October 2030 under the slogan "Transforming our world, Navigating toward a better future."
Russia also vowed to host the 2030 World Expo under the slogan of "Human Progress. Shared Vision for the World of Harmony."
The BIE plans to receive applications through October, with the final winner expected to be announced in 2023.
South Korea hosted Specialized Expos in Daejeon in 1993 and Yeosu in 2012, but it has not hosted a World Expo that covers a wider range of topics.
If South Korea successfully hosts the 2030 World Expo, it will have organized all three major international events -- the World Expo, the Olympics and the World Cup.
South Korea hosted the country's first Summer Games in 1988, followed by the 2002 FIFA World Cup. It hosted the Winter Olympics in 2018 in the alpine town of Pyeongchang.
