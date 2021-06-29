S. Korea, U.S. agree at policy dialogue to speed up cooperation in supply chain sector
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Tuesday to speed up cooperation in supply chains, such as memory chip and battery sectors, in the follow-up to the outcome of their leaders' summit, the foreign ministry said.
The two sides reached the agreement during the second Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) held here in person between Ko Yun-ju, director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, the ministry said.
The BPD is a new bilateral working-level consultative platform launched in March after the allies had their "two plus two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance issues.
In Tuesday's talks, they also agreed to expand the bilateral cooperation for regional peace and prosperity and shared the view on the importance of the trilateral cooperation with Japan, the ministry added.
The two also agreed to push to hold the next meeting in Washington in the second half of this year, it said.
