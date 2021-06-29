Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US S Korea #BPD

S. Korea, U.S. agree at policy dialogue to speed up cooperation in supply chain sector

17:30 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Tuesday to speed up cooperation in supply chains, such as memory chip and battery sectors, in the follow-up to the outcome of their leaders' summit, the foreign ministry said.

The two sides reached the agreement during the second Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) held here in person between Ko Yun-ju, director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, the ministry said.

The BPD is a new bilateral working-level consultative platform launched in March after the allies had their "two plus two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance issues.

In Tuesday's talks, they also agreed to expand the bilateral cooperation for regional peace and prosperity and shared the view on the importance of the trilateral cooperation with Japan, the ministry added.

The two also agreed to push to hold the next meeting in Washington in the second half of this year, it said.

Ko Yun-ju (L), the foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, pose for a photo before their talks at the ministry in Seoul on June 29, 2021, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK