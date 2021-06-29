Go to Contents
Former three-term lawmaker found dead in Seoul

17:53 June 29, 2021

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jae-yun, a former three-term lawmaker from the liberal bloc, was found dead on a road in southern Seoul on Tuesday, apparently after falling from a building, police said.

The 55-year-old Kim, who was elected to the National Assembly three times between 2004 and 2015 from a constituency on the southern resort island of Jeju, was discovered dead by a passer-by on a Seocho Ward road at 12:55 p.m.

This file photo shows former lawmaker Kim Jae-yun. (Yonhap)

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene and the cause of his death was presumed to be a fall from a building.

Police said they were investigating the cause of Kim's death, without ruling out various possibilities, including suicide.

Kim has been serving as a chair professor at a local university.

