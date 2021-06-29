Samsung chief to stand trial over allegations of propofol use
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will face a formal court trial on charges of illegally taking propofol injections, according to sources Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court has decided to hold a trial on the issue, they added.
Early this month, prosecutors indicted the de facto leader of Samsung Group, now in jail for bribery and corruption, on a "summary offense" in connection with his alleged use of propofol, which is illicit to prescribe or consume in South Korea other than for the purpose of specific treatments.
Prosecutors have sought a fine of 50 million won (US$44,200).
A summary indictment is a measure taken on minor crimes.
But the court decided to set a level of punishment via a trial, the sources said.
