Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Seok-youl vows change of power, but his vision remains ambiguous (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'I will stop corrupt, incompetent people from continuing to govern the country' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon, 'I will stand by the people who achieved the country's industrialization and democratization' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows change of power (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Moon gov't 'privatizes power' and vows change of power (Segye Times)

-- Yoon Seok-youl vows to stop gov't that plunders the nation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'We should change Moon government that privatizes power' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's presidential bid event was full of anti-Moon rhetoric (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon Seok-youl calls for change of power 8 times (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to change Moon gov't that 'privatizes power' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Change of power,' Yoon Seok-youl declares presidential bid (Korea Economic Daily)

