1950 -- U.S. ground troops land in the port of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Canadian combat vessels leave for South Korea as part of U.N. coalition forces to join the Korean War, which broke out on June 25, when North Korea attacked South Korea. The U.N. Security Council, before that date, held an emergency meeting to pass a resolution to dispatch coalition troops to the South to help deter the North Korean communist forces. The war ended with an Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.

