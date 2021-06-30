Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on vaccine hopes
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, following a U.S. drugmaker's announcement that its vaccine turned out to be effective against the COVID-19 variants.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.14 points, or 0.43 percent, to trade at 3,300.82 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start, after Moderna's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine produced protective antibodies against the highly contagious delta variant.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.19 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both climbed 0.03 percent.
Starting Thursday, South Korea is set to ease distancing measures by increasing the ceiling on private gatherings to up to six people, with cinemas, amusement parks and hypermarkets allowed to return to their normal business hours.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.8 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver added 2.79 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.12 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,130.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
