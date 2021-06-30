Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
U.S. respects S. Korea's decision to bow out of multinational military drill: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States fully respects South Korea's decision to skip a multinational naval exercise, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday, also adding Seoul's decision does not affect the South Korea-U.S. alliance in any way.
"It's a sovereign decision by a nation state. And they're certainly entitled to make that decision and to speak to that decision and we absolutely respect it," the spokesman, John Kirby, said in a press briefing.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output rebounds in May, retail sales suffer biggest fall in 10 months
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output bounced back in May, but retail sales fell by the most in 10 months in the latest sign that the recovery of private spending still remains weak amid the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The industrial output inched up 0.1 percent in May from the previous month, rebounding from a 1.2 percent on-month contraction in April, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(4th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said a "crucial case" has happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country in nationwide anti-epidemic efforts, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim made the remarks as he presided over an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, accusing senior officials of neglecting their duties in carrying out measures needed to fight the global pandemic, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Nothing else matters: Jared Hoying focuses on title pursuit in 2nd KBO stint
SEOUL -- In his 12 years of professional baseball, Jared Hoying has never won a championship.
Now about to embark on his second tour of duty in South Korea, the American outfielder has as good an opportunity as ever to finally get that elusive title.
-----------------
BOK, KDB to extend purchase of subprime corporate bonds until year-end
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) and state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) will extend their purchasing of corporate bonds, including low-rated debts, and commercial papers to further stabilize bond markets until the end of this year, the central bank said Wednesday.
In May last year, the BOK approved an 8 trillion-won (US$6.64 billion) loan to a special purpose vehicle, which was set up by the KDB, to buy subprime corporate bonds and commercial papers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
Horror films set to chill S. Korean audiences in summer
SEOUL -- A slew of homegrown horror and thriller films are ready to make audiences feel a shiver cascading down their spines and forget the oppressive summer heat outside in the coming months.
The action thriller "Midnight," scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and via streaming platform Tving on Wednesday, will open the prime months of July and August for scary movies.
-----------------
Congestion alert system to run at beaches amid eased social distancing
SEOUL -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Wednesday it will launch a congestion alert system at local beaches this week as more people are expected to travel across the country amid hot weather and eased social distancing guidelines.
The country will implement the three-level alert system at local beaches to keep safe distances among visitors Thursday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
-----------------
Soldier tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st dose of vaccine
SEOUL -- An Army soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus though he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The soldier stationed at an Army base in the southeastern city of Daegu was confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with a civilian who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
