French league striker Hwang Ui-jo named to S. Korean men's Olympic football team
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- French league striker Hwang Ui-jo will lead South Korea's attack in their bid for an Olympic men's football medal in Japan this summer.
Hwang was one of 18 players named to the South Korean men's Olympic team Wednesday. Head coach Kim Hak-bum unveiled two goalkeepers, six defenders, five midfielders and five forwards at a press conference in Seoul.
The Olympic men's football tournament is typically open to players 23 and younger, but the age limit for the Tokyo Games has been raised to 24 because the competition was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Countries can carry up to three players over that limit and Hwang, 28, is one of the overage trio for South Korea. He's joined by Beijing Guoan centerback Kim Min-jae and Suwon Samsung Bluewings midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon.
South Korea will try to win just their second medal in Olympic men's football, following the bronze medal from the 2012 London Olympics.
Hwang is a proven goal scorer who brings instant credibility to South Korea's forward group.
Hwang led FC Girondins de Bordeaux in the top French league with 12 goals this past season. He has been the most lethal goal scorer for the senior national team since current boss Paulo Bento took over in August 2018, leading his countrymen with 13 goals in that span.
Hwang also has a long history with Kim, having played for him at Seongnam FC in the K League and at the 2018 Asian Games, where he helped South Korea to the gold medal as one of the overage players.
Kim Min-jae has been a defensive stalwart for the senior national team and a coveted player in the international market. With his current deal with Beijing Guoan set to expire in December, Kim, who turns 25 in November, has been linked to multiple European clubs, including Juventus and FC Porto recently.
Kwon is a 26-year-old attacking midfielder with a nose for the goal and playmaking chops. In May, Kwon completed his final season with SC Freiburg in Germany and rejoined his former South Korean club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings. He has 26 international caps. Kwon is listed as a forward on the Olympic team.
Aside from Hwang and Kim Min-jae, Valencia CF midfielder Lee Kang-in is the only other overseas-based player. All other players ply their trade in the K League.
At 20, Lee is also the youngest member of the Olympic roster.
South Korea will be in Group B at the Tokyo Games. They will play New Zealand on July 22, Romania on July 25 and Honduras on July 28. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.
In preparation for the Olympics, South Korea will play two tuneup matches at home in July: on July 13 against a team to be determined and on July 16 against France at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Kim's squad will then fly to Japan on July 17.
Below is the complete list of the team, with players' club affiliations in parentheses.
Goalkeepers (2): Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Ahn Joon-soo (Busan IPark)
Defenders (6): Jeong Tae-wook (Daegu FC), Kim Jae-woo (Daegu FC), Kim Jin-ya (FC Seoul), Seol Young-woo (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Lee You-hyeon (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Min-jae (Beijing Guoan)
Midfielders (5): Kim Dong-hyun (Gangwon FC), Won Du-jae (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Jeong Seung-won (Daegu FC), Lee Kang-in (Valencia CF)
Forwards (5): Song Min-kyu (Pohang Steelers), Lee Dong-jun (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Um Won-sang (Gwangju FC), Kwon Chang-hoon (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Hwang Ui-jo (FC Girondins de Bordeaux)
jeeho@yna.co.kr
