Probe under way into hacking attempts against aircraft manufacturer KAI
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, suffered hacking attempts, and many documents are believed to have been leaked, possibly including sensitive data on major projects, sources said Wednesday.
KAI's system appeared to have been hacked twice this year by unidentified entities, and "a large quantity of documents" seems to have been leaked, according to the sources.
Some say that the breached data might include sensitive information about major defense items, such as the KF-21 indigenous fighter jet, FA-50 light combat aircraft, unmanned aircraft and radar.
"As there have been suspected hacking incidents, we requested a police probe on Monday. We will fully cooperate with investigators to reveal the facts," KAI said in a statement without further elaboration.
