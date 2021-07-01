Go to Contents
Gist of proposed extra budget designed to cope with virus fallout

10:20 July 01, 2021

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 33 trillion-won (US$29.2 billion) extra budget that the finance ministry proposed Thursday to cope with the fallout of the pandemic.

1) 15.7 trillion won for a COVID-19 relief aid package
-- 3.9 trillion won will be used to provide support to smaller merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic
-- 10.4 trillion won will be provided to people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket as emergency relief funds
-- 300 billion won will be offered to low-income families
-- 1.1 trillion won will be spent to provide cash-back rewards for credit card spending

2) 4.4 trillion won for antivirus efforts

3) 2.6 trillion won for stabilizing job market, livelihoods
-- 700 billion won will be spent to prop up the job market
-- 1.3 trillion won will be used to help young adults find jobs, houses
-- 200 billion won will be spent to revitalize the cultural, arts and tourism sectors
-- 400 billion won will be provided to strengthen social safety nets for vulnerable people

4) 12.6 trillion won for boosting regional economy
-- 400 billion won will be spent to support merchants in provinces, farming and fishing households
-- 12.2 trillion won will be used to strengthen regional governments' finances
(END)

