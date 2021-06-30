Cabinet likely to approve nomination of new Air Force chief on Thursday
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The government is expected to approve the nomination of Lt. Gen. Park In-ho as new Air Force chief during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Cheong Wa Dae said the issue will be tabled for deliberations at the extraordinary Cabinet session.
The office of President Moon Jae-in on Monday announced the pick of Park, who is in charge of strategic planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as Air Force chief of staff.
The Cabinet was initially scheduled to approve Moon's choice during its weekly meeting Tuesday.
But it suddenly postponed the deliberation process, citing the need for additional checks on whether he is qualified for the post.
Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee wrote in a text message to reporters that the issue of appointing Park would be raised in the extraordinary session. The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is intended primarily to touch on a supplementary budget plan.
Shortly after the session, Park will likely be promoted to the rank of a four-star general and sworn in, as the relevant process of the Cabinet is a formality.
