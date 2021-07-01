Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

U.S. names new deputy chief of mission to S. Korea: source

00:40 July 01, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has appointed a new deputy chief of mission to South Korea who will also serve as its acting ambassador, an informed source said Wednesday.

Christopher Del Corso, a career diplomat, has been named the new deputy chief of mission, and he arrived in South Korea earlier this month, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He will replace Robert Rapson, who has been serving as the acting chief of mission since the former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, resigned when President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.

The Biden administration has yet to name a new ambassador to South Korea.

Corso served nearly four years in South Korea and also as acting deputy chief of the mission to Seoul in 2017.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK