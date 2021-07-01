Korean-language dailies

-- Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme amid virus surge (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Planned easing of distancing rule for greater Seoul area put off for another week (Kookmin Daily)

-- Virus cases in greater Seoul area spike, distancing scheme extended for another week (Donga Ilbo)

-- Former industry minister, two others indicted for alleged abuse of power in reactor shutdown decision (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Competition heats up among DP presidential hopefuls as 9 candidates sign up for primary (Segye Times)

-- Ex-industry minister, two others indicted over alleged abuse of power in reactor shutdown decision (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Distancing rules for greater Seoul area extended for another week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Greater Seoul area under alert for delta variant; new distancing scheme put off for another week (Hankyoreh)

-- Virus cases surge, planned easing of distancing rules held off (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't pushing for 40 pct carbon emission cut by 2030, over 1.5 times more than initial target submitted to the U.N., document shows (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor union verging on first strike in 3 years as wage negotiations faltered (Korea Economic Daily)

