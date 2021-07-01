(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 1)
BAI head's resignation
: Ruling bloc hit for trying to control state inspection agency
Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong resigned Monday, six months before the end of his four-year term. Choe indicated he could run in the presidential election slated for March next year saying, "I will take time and ponder what role I can play for the future of the nation."
His remark triggered a fierce repercussion from the ruling bloc, which warned he would undermine the political neutrality and independence of the state auditing agency if he launches a presidential bid taking advantage of his career as a former BAI head following his resignation. Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) have already criticized Choe for having often abused the board's audit and inspection power to promote his own political ambitions.
DPK Rep. Lee Kwang-jae, also a presidential aspirant, denounced Choe as well as former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl as "opportunists who back-stabbed their boss who appointed them." Yoon declared his bid for the presidency Tuesday, after he stepped down as top prosecutor March 4. Of course, it is undesirable for them to resign without completing their terms in order to realize their political ambitions.
Choe may not be able to deflect criticism if he decides to run for president to realize his political aspirations at the expense of the BAI. However, before criticizing him, we need to figure out why Choe wants to make such a decision. He said, "I thought it was inappropriate for me to continue to serve as BAI chairman amid the growing controversy over my position."
Political neutrality and independence are the foundations for the operation of the BAI, although it is an umbrella organization of the presidential office. Yet it is a well-known fact that the Moon Jae-in administration has gone all out to apply the brakes on the BAI's inspections into "politically-sensitive" cases, while attempting to isolate Choe by appointing pro-government figures to key posts in the agency.
Cheong Wa Dae has also tried to control the BAI by naming figures hailing from the BAI as senior presidential staff, including Kim Jo-won and Kim Jong-ho, who served as Moon's civil affairs secretaries after their stints as BAI secretary generals.
The Moon administration has stepped up its attacks on Choe since the BAI started investigating a case regarding the early shutdown of the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in 2019. The BAI discovered that the presidential office and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy played a key role in deliberately underestimating the reactor's economic value to close it down earlier than scheduled in line with President Moon's nuclear phase-out policy. The ministry even deleted 444 computer files to cover up its tracks in manipulating data.
Many DPK lawmakers had already pressed Choe to step down unless he started to share the same philosophy as the Moon administration. This had served as pressure on him to stop conducting inspections into the government and related agencies over their alleged wrongdoings and other violations of the law.
Then presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min even described the outcome of the BAI's investigation into the nuclear reactor case as "unprecedented nonsense" during a National Assembly session last November. Moon and his policymakers cannot avoid criticism for trying to tame the BAI and trampling on its neutrality and independence. That's why Choe quit his job and is probably seeking to run for president, just as ex-prosecution chief Yoon did.
