Exports spike 40 pct in June, extend growth to 8th month
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 39.7 percent on-year in June to extend their gains to an eighth consecutive month on the back of a recovery in global business activities, which led to stronger demand for chips and automobiles, data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments came to US$54.8 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports climbed 40.7 percent to $50.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.44 billion. It marked the 14th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.
The June exports were better than what the market had been expecting.
According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's June exports were expected to have risen 35.7 percent on-year.
Earlier this week, South Korea's finance ministry sharply raised its 2021 growth outlook for the country's economy amid robust exports and reviving consumption.
The government forecast Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 4.2 percent this year, up from its December estimate of 3.2 percent.
