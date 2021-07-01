Go to Contents
Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun credits long-awaited win to luck

08:38 July 01, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- It wasn't the kind of personal record he wanted to break, but Kim Kwang-hyun, the South Korean left-hander for the St. Louis Cardinals, went a career-high 10 starts between victories this year.

Kim earned his first win of 2021 on April 23 in his second start of the campaign. Then win No. 2 came against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday (local time), his 13th start of 2021.

Kim held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits -- all singles -- and three walks in five innings, as the Cardinals prevailed 7-4.

Kim is now 2-5 with a 3.79 ERA.

In this Getty Images photo, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

"In the past, I never went more than six or seven starts between victories. I set my personal record this year," Kim said with a smile in his postgame Zoom session. "I kept thinking, 'Maybe I'll win the next time out.' But it went on and on. I wanted to minimize the damage and focus on each hitter today. I think my desperation brought me some good luck."

Though Kim only gave up one run, he only pitched five innings, as his pitch count sat at 96.

"I didn't have a great fastball command," Kim conceded. "I tried not to give up any runs. I nibbled at the corners and ended up with a lot of balls. I need to improve my command."

In this Associated Press photo, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

Kim helped himself by driving in the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the second. With two runners aboard, Kim drove a sinker from starter Riley Smith and put it just shy of the warning track in left. These were Kim's first big league RBIs, and the double was his first-ever extra-base hit.

"The left fielder (Josh Rojas) was playing shallow, and so I was lucky to get that hit," Kim said. "I practiced with a lighter bat, and it worked out."

The ball traveled at 98.9 mph off Kim's bat. Only Eduardo Escobar hit the ball harder off Kim for the Diamondbacks, as his fifth-inning flyout had an exit velocity of 101 mph.

Kim celebrated his double with a bowing ceremony with fellow starter Adam Wainwright, a solid hitter himself.

"During batting practice, I asked him when he's going to hit a home run," Kim said of the veteran right-hander with 10 career homers but only a .034 batting average (1-for-16) this year. "Tomorrow, he'll start at Coors Field, which is a hitter-friendly park. I hope he'll get his first home run of the season so we can do the bow again.

In this Getty Images photo, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

