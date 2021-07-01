Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra wins best smartphone award at MWC 2021

08:58 July 01, 2021

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, has won the best smartphone award at the world's largest mobile telecommunications expo.

The high-end model of the Galaxy S21 series was honored at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona on Wednesday (local time), the South Korean tech giant said.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which was launched in January, competed for the award with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

"The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more -- this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021," said the award's category judges as quoted by Samsung.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which comes with a 6.8-inch display, is the first device of the Galaxy S series to support the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. It has a quad-rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel wide camera and two telephoto lenses.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on July 1, 2021, shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK