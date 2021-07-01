KBO slugger Jamie Romak to be honored as top Canadian baseball player for 2020

As for the pregame ceremony, Romak said: "I'm really, really appreciative of all the work that people have done. I'm going to have to apologize to my teammates for having to stand up there and go through this. I'm sure I'll hear about it from them. The fact that my family's here, and we can do it on Canada Day, there's plenty of Canadian expats in the area that are that are big fans of us that come to the games, it'll be just an awesome day all around."