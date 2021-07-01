Main opposition party picks team of spokespeople through debate tournament
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has selected a new team of four spokespeople through a rare open audition proposed by its young new leader, Lee Jun-seok.
On Wednesday, four candidates -- Lim Seung-ho, Yang Jun-woo, Shin In-Kyu and Kim Yeon-joo -- moved up to the final round of the contest after winning in a debate of eight people, aired on the cable channel TV Chosun.
The final round of debate will take place Monday to determine their respective positions. The top two will be named co-spokespeople and the others deputy spokespeople for a six-month term.
The winner of the latest debate was Lim, 27, who was elected deputy youth spokesman for the conservative party in 2019.
The runner-up was Yang, a 27-year-old jobseeker, who drew attention for his supporting speech for candidate Oh Se-hoon during the Seoul mayoral by-election in April. Oh, a member of the PPP, won the election.
Third and fourth place went to 35-year-old lawyer Shin and 55-year-old Kim, a former announcer, respectively. The losers included an 18-year-old high school student and a party executive.
In the Wednesday debate, candidates discussed various issues, such as the possibility of Yoon Seok-youl, a former prosecutor general and leading opposition presidential hopeful, joining the PPP, and a controversial bill that seeks to mandate surveillance cameras in hospital operating rooms.
The winners were chosen based on the assessments by PPP chief Lee and two other judges plus mobile-phone votes from the general public.
