Hyundai Rotem wins 154.5 bln-won train car order in Australia
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 154.5 billion-won (US$136 million) order for train cars in Australia.
Hyundai Rotem will supply 56 double-decker train cars to the Transport for New South Wales by 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is the second additional order from the local transport agency.
Hyundai Rotem advanced to the Australian railway systems market in 2016 with an 880 billion-won order for double-decker train cars from the transport agency, a company spokesman said.
In 2019, the company signed a 82.6 billion-won double-decker train car order with the agency in the first additional order, he said.
Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.
