(LEAD) Outgoing USFK chief awarded medal for his service in Korea

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Gen. Robert Abrams, the outgoing commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), received South Korea's top state medal from President Moon Jae-in on Thursday for his contribution to the alliance and the defense of the region.
The president bestowed the Tongil Medal, the highest national security merit, on Abrams during a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.
Abrams is scheduled to leave the post on Friday, having led 28,500 American troops here for nearly three years. He has doubled as head of the allies' Combined Forces Command.
"I am extremely honored and humbled to be presented this medal. I accept this award on behalf of the hard work and dedication of the Republic of Korea, United States and United Nation Sending State's military forces who remain steadfast in their tireless efforts to maintain peace, security and stability on the Korean peninsula," the U.S. general said in a statement.
"This has been the most amazing place to live and conclude my 39 years of service as a soldier," he said.
Moon also gave him a sword adorned with a tiger and his wife a bunch of flowers with the meaning of hope of peace in Korea on the foundation of friendship between South Korea and the U.S., according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Also present at the ceremony were Gen. Paul LaCamera, appointed as new top USFK commander, and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The change of command ceremony is to be held Friday.
