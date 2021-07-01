Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
SUWON, South Korea, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A presidential secretary was indicted Thursday on the charge of abuse of power in allegedly orchestrating an illegal exit ban on a former vice justice minister.
Prosecutors in the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted Lee Gwang-cheol, presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Lee is accused of colluding with Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, and prosecutor Lee Kyu-won to stop former Vice Minister Kim Hak-ui from leaving the country with falsified documents in March 2019.
At that time, prosecutors sought to reinvestigate allegations that the former vice minister received sexual favors from a local businessman more than a decade ago.
The secretary is also suspected of wielding undue influence later that year, by interfering with an investigation into the case. He allegedly asked Cho Kuk, then presidential secretary for civil affairs, to help the prosecutor Lee avoid an investigation.
While the prosecutors did not include the charge in their indictment Thursday, they said they will review whether to bring further charges against the secretary.
