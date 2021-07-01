AstraZeneca to be administered to over-50s, Moderna vaccine eyed for people in 50s
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to administer the first doses of Moderna Inc.'s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine regimen to the general public in their 50s starting later this month, and AstraZeneca's vaccine will be given to those over 50 due to blood clotting concerns among young people, health authorities said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced that people aged between 55 and 59 will receive the first shots of the Moderna vaccine starting July 26 and those aged between 50 and 54 starting Aug. 9.
The country's vaccination campaign started on Feb. 26 with some virus-vulnerable groups and front-line medical workers being prioritized for inoculations.
Slightly more than 15.3 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines here, accounting for around 29.9 percent of the country's 51.3 million population.
A total of 197,000 people initially scheduled to receive their first shots in June but who failed to get inoculated due to supply issues will also be the first priority group this month, the KDCA said.
A total of about 110,000 teachers aged under 30 at nursery schools and primary, middle and high schools will first get the shots this month as well, the KDCA said.
This group will receive the first doses of Pfizer Inc.'s two-dose regimen, it said.
The KDCA announced that it will allow the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University to be administered to people aged over 50.
The KDCA earlier said it will also allow combining AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in two-shot regimens among some groups to boost efficacy.
In accordance, people aged under 50 who have received the first shots of AstraZeneca's two-dose regimen will receive their second shots with the Pfizer product.
A total of about 1.61 million people, up from an earlier estimate of 760,000 people, will be subject to such a two-shot schedule. The group includes home-visit caretakers aged over 30, medical workers at neighborhood clinics and pharmacies, as well as other personnel, such as police officers and fire workers.
Major European countries and Canada have already allowed combining two mRNA vaccines interchangeably following safety concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)