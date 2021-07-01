SsangYong's June sales fall 17 pct on weak local demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier on lower domestic demand for its models.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,474 vehicles in June, down from 10,181 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 41 percent to 5,724 units last month from 9,746, while exports jumped more than six times to 2,750 from 435 during the same period, it said.
From January to June, its sales fell 19 percent to 40,134 autos from 49,387 a year earlier.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
The SUV-focused carmaker has been in the debt-rescheduling process since April 15 as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
It filed for court receivership in December after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won (US$148 million) of loans from creditors.
