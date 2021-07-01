GM Korea's June sales climb 3.4 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales gained 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier as robust exports offset the sluggish domestic sales.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 26,876 vehicles in June, up from 25,983 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales tumbled 38.6 percent on-year to 5,740 units, while exports increased 27.1 percent to 21,136 autos over the period on strong demand for Chevrolet Trailblazer SUVs, GM Korea said.
The automaker sold 327 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in the domestic market, up 153.5 percent from a year earlier, it noted.
Its sales in the first half of this year stood at 154,783 units, down 6.8 percent from a year ago.
