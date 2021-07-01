Gov't requests police probe into Pyongyang map inclusion in P4G summit
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The government has requested a police investigation into how a map of Pyongyang was included in a video clip introducing Seoul at a global climate change summit in May, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
The request on June 24 came after the ministry's internal probe failed to verify whether a subcontractor mistakenly or intentionally included the map in the clip played during the opening ceremony of the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit.
The ministry also started an internal disciplinary procedure against three officials of the P4G Seoul Summit Preparatory Office who were in charge of overseeing the preparations for the opening ceremony.
The date for a disciplinary panel session has yet to be fixed.
