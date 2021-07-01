Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Vice FM says Moon gov't seeks 'irreversible' framework for denuclearization
SEOUL -- The government of President Moon Jae-in hopes to build an "irreversible framework" for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and hand the formula over to its successor, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said Monday.
During a diplomatic forum, Choi said that the formula should include such principles as the pursuit of nuclear talks with the North in parallel with trust building and security assurances, while cautioning against "pessimism" over efforts to reengage with Pyongyang.
Labor group sticks to large-scale rally plan despite authorities' ban
SEOUL -- South Korea's largest labor group said Thursday it will push ahead with a large-scale rally in Seoul this weekend in disregard of a ban issued by police and the metropolitan government.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group with about 1 million members, said it will organize the National Workers Rally in Yeouido on Saturday as scheduled, despite objections raised by police and the Seoul city government due to fears over the spread of COVID-19.
Eximbank to extend massive ESG lending by 2030
SEOUL -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Thursday it will provide 180 trillion won (US$159 billion) worth of loans related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) by 2030.
The state lender made the pledge while announcing its ESG management road map to mark the 45th anniversary of its foundation at its headquarters in Seoul.
Banks urged to minimize 'unnecessary' household loans
SEOUL-- A top financial regulator called Thursday for banks to minimize "unnecessary" household loans as policymakers warn of growing financial imbalances amid a surge in home prices.
Eun Sung-soo, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remarks at a meeting with chief executives of 13 banks earlier in the day.
Main opposition party picks team of spokespeople through debate tournament
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has selected a new team of four spokespeople through a rare open audition proposed by its young new leader, Lee Jun-seok.
On Wednesday, four candidates -- Lim Seung-ho, Yang Jun-woo, Shin In-Kyu and Kim Yeon-joo -- moved up to the final round of the contest after winning in a debate of eight people, aired on the cable channel TV Chosun.
AstraZeneca to be administered to over-50s, Moderna vaccine eyed for people in 50s
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to administer the first doses of Moderna Inc.'s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine regimen to the general public in their 50s starting later this month, and AstraZeneca's vaccine will be given to those over 50 due to blood clotting concerns among young people, health authorities said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced that people aged between 55 and 59 will receive the first shots of the Moderna vaccine starting July 26 and those aged between 50 and 54 starting Aug. 9.
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
SUWON -- A presidential secretary was indicted Thursday on the charge of abuse of power in allegedly orchestrating an illegal exit ban on a former vice justice minister.
Prosecutors in the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted Lee Gwang-cheol, presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Korea Shipbuilding bags 853 bln-won orders for 10 ships
SEOUL -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday that it has signed deals worth 853 billion won (US$753 million) to construct 10 ships with overseas companies.
Under a 417 billion-won deal signed with New Zealand company Kiwirail Ltd., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of KSOE, will build two 53,000-ton RO-PAXes to be propelled by electricity and diesel, and deliver them by May 2026, KSOE said.
KOSPI down on virus variant woes, tech-laden KOSDAQ hits another record high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Thursday amid concerns of new coronavirus variants that weakened investors' appetite for risky assets. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 14.62 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 3,282.06 points.
Rainy season forecast to start this weekend
SEOUL -- Monsoon rains are likely to hit most parts of the country this weekend, marking the start of the one-month summer rainy season, the state weather agency said Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said heavy rains will fall on the southern island of Jeju on Saturday morning and spread to southern and central regions between late Saturday and Sunday.
