Cheong Wa Dae secretary offers to resign after being indicted
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A Cheong Wa Dae secretary to President Moon Jae-in offered to step down Thursday after being indicted on the charge of abuse of power in allegedly orchestrating an illegal exit ban on a former vice justice minister.
Lee Gwang-cheol, secretary for civil affairs, also apologized to the people for "causing worries as a civil servant," while dismissing the indictment by the state prosecution service as a "very unjust and regrettable" decision. Lee's statement was made public by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Lee said he is resigning in consideration of the impact to his duties and potential burden on Moon's presidency.
Earlier in the day, prosecutors in the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Lee is accused of colluding with other senior government officials to falsify official documents to prevent former Vice Minister Kim Hak-ui from leaving the country in March 2019. Moon earlier ordered a thorough investigation into allegations that Kim had received "sexual favors" arranged by a local businessman.
