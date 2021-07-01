Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy's fuel cell-powered LNG carrier design receives approval from DNV GL

18:43 July 01, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it received approval in principle from DNV GL, a Norwegian-German ship quality assurance society, for its design of the world's first fuel-cell propelled LNG carrier.

Samsung Heavy developed the design with U.S. fuel cell maker Bloom Energy that commercialized solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), the shipbuilder said.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Bloom Energy representatives pose for a photo after winning an approval in principle for their fuel cell-powered LNG carrier design from DNV GL, a Norwegian-German ship quality assurance society, in this photo provided by Samsung Heavy on July 1, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

SOFCs are energy conversion devices that generate electricity.

The fuel cell-powered LNG carrier will be equipped with engines using SOFCs and LNG so that it will have no internal-combustion engines and devices using oil.

Samsung Heavy's design for fuel cell-propelled crude carriers was approved by DNV-GL in September 2019.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK