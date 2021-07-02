U.S. shortlists N. Korea among worst nations in trafficking of humans
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States has again shortlisted North Korea as a nation complicit in human trafficking and forced labor, an annual U.S. report said Thursday.
The North Korean regime is one of 11 governments with a "policy or pattern" of human trafficking, according to the Trafficking in Persons Report.
North Korea was put on the shortlist of 12 countries in 2020 and again this year with 11 nations.
"The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report includes the following 11 governments with a documented 'policy or pattern' of human trafficking, trafficking in government-funded programs, forced labor in government-affiliated medical services or other sectors, sexual slavery in government camps, or the employment or recruitment of child soldiers," said the report.
The 11 governments include those of Afghanistan, Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Russia, South Sudan, Syria and Turkmenistan.
The report noted most of the 10 countries, along with many others such as Kenya, Malaysia and Thailand, also harbored North Korean workers forced into free labor by the North Korean government.
"The government of Russia had a government policy or pattern of trafficking. The government was actively complicit in the forced labor of North Korean workers," it said.
The report said China also failed to undertake efforts to identify trafficking victims from what it called a "highly vulnerable North Korean migrant population."
"Many North Korean refugees and asylum-seekers living irregularly in the PRC are particularly vulnerable to trafficking," it added, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.
North Korea also remains on the lowest Tier 3 in this year's human trafficking report.
"The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and, even considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity, is not making significant efforts to do so; therefore North Korea remained on Tier 3," said the report.
It marks the 19th consecutive year that the North is placed on Tier 3 since the U.S. began publishing the annual report in 2001.
The report said women and children in North Korea are often exploited in sex trafficking while forced labor there remains part of an "established system of political repression and a pillar of the economic system."
